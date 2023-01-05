Transportation department seeks public input on special service providers

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on proposed changes to the rules that govern special transportation services providers.

The providers provide transportation services primarily for the elderly or people with disabilities, as well as non-emergency medical transportation services paid for with public funding.

All new rule amendments that are implemented will affect special transportation services providers, drivers and attendants of special transportation service vehicles, instructors and organizations that provide training related to special transportation services, clients of special transportation services and insurance companies who provide coverage for special transportation services providers.

Comments on the proposed rule changes can be made in one of the following ways:



Online, by visiting the Office of Administrative Hearings Discussions webpage , then selecting the heading “38819 Minnesota Department of Transportation Dual Notice of Intent to Adopt Rules.”

By United States mail addressed to Judge Palmer-Denig, P.O. Box 64620, St. Paul, MN 55164-0620.

By fax to Judge Palmer-Denig. The facsimile number is 651-539-0310.

In person, delivered to Judge Palmer-Denig’s office: 600 N. Robert St., St. Paul, MN 55101.

If 25 or more people request a public hearing on these proposed rule changes before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2, a public hearing will be online starting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21. To request a public hearing, email william.jensen-kowski@state.mn.us , call 651-366-3649, or send a written request to: Will Jensen-Kowski, 395 John Ireland Blvd., Mail Stop 420, St. Paul, MN 55155. (Written requests must be received prior to the Feb. 2 deadline.) If there is a public hearing, instructions to join will be posted at www.mndot.gov/cvo/rulemaking.html prior to Feb. 21.

More information about the rulemaking process can also be found at the commercial vehicle operations rulemaking website at www.mndot.gov/cvo/rulemaking.html .

The Minnesota Department of Transportation administers the STS program, which certifies and regulates STS providers, drivers, attendants and trainers.