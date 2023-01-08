Tri-County Health Care offers free walk-in sports injury clinic
The Tri-County Health Care Clinic in Wadena began a new free walk-in sports clinic after New Year's Day to better serve injured athletes in the area.
WADENA — Tri-County Health Care offers a free walk-in sports injury clinic in Wadena that began Monday, Jan. 2, and is available from 7:30–8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Patients enter through the main entrance of the Wadena clinic and check in at the front desk.
The clinic is staffed by Sarah Maninga and Brock Spandl. By using the injury clinic, athletes can schedule same-day appointments with orthopedic providers when needed.
In addition to the injury evaluation, the sports medicine staff offer suggestions, including rehab exercises, return-to-play recommendations and injury prevention tips. To learn more, visit www.TCHC.org .
