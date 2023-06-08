Trial date set in Aitkin County cabin murder case

AITKIN — A 24-year-old Buffalo man accused of killing his father at an Aitkin County Cabin has pleaded not guilty to the charge and a jury trial has been set for October.

Ronald Bzdok. Contributed / Aitkin County Jail

Ronald Joseph Bzdok, 24, of Buffalo faces a felony second-degree murder charge for the July of 2022 death of his father Daniel Bzdok, 62, who was the subject of a missing persons case in Wright County. The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum of 40 years of imprisonment.

Ronald Bzdok appeared via Zoom before Judge David Hermerding Thursday, June 6, in Aitkin County District Court in Aitkin. His public defender, Emmett Wells, informed Hermerding his client had not reached a plea agreement with the Aitkin County Attorney's Office and would be entering a plea of not guilty. Wells also said they would not be requesting a speedy trial.

Aitkin County Senior Assistant Attorney Lisa Rakotz informed the court the Attorney General’s Office will be co-council assisting the case at trial.

Ronald Bzdok remains in custody at the Aitkin County Jail and is due back in Aitkin County District Court on Aug. 8 and Oct. 3. His trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

According to charging documents, Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo left for his cabin, a trailer on Fleming Lake in Fleming Township south of Palisade, on July 22, 2022, with his son Ronald Bzdok.

Read more







Daniel Bzdok was last heard from on July 23. Authorities learned Daniel Bzdok was known to bring his .22-caliber handgun to the cabin and drove a Buick LeSabre.

After numerous unanswered phone calls, Daniel Bzdok’s brother became concerned about his well-being and went to check the cabin on July 26. He found the main door padlocked and no vehicles around, so he left the cabin.

An Aitkin County sheriff's deputy responded to the location on July 27 to look for Daniel Bzdok. The deputy walked around the outside of the cabin and through a large window, saw a dead man with blood on his chest seated at a dining room table.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension along with its crime scene team responded to the residence. Investigators noted most of the windows were obscured and the inside of the trailer was dark.

Authorities executed a search warrant and identified the victim as the missing person Daniel Bzdok using a driver's license photo. They found the victim facing the television with a graham cracker in his hand and a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. A single .22-caliber shell casing was found next to the victim, according to authorities.

The BCA special agents found a note in front of the victim indicating Daniel Bzdok suspected Ronald Bzdok and his other son stole from him and he planned to turn them into law enforcement and obtain a restraining order.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reported Ronald Bzdok was arrested July 23 — the same day people last heard from Daniel Bzdok — in Wright County while driving the victim’s vehicle and in possession of a .22-caliber handgun. The arrest was at 7:23 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drugs and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Investigators executed a search warrant on Ronald Bzdok's belongings and found the victim’s Cabela’s credit card and a key ring containing a Buick key, a Ford key, gun safe keys and numerous other keys.

Criminal history

Ronald Bzdok was previously convicted of a gross misdemeanor DWI for refusing to submit to a chemical test in 2020 and felony theft by swindle in February. The theft conviction arose from a report of employee theft at a Holiday gas station in Medina. He fraudulently returned items at the store without purchasing them, amounting to a loss of $2,211.62 to the business, according to the complaint.

Though the name of the murder victim is similar to that of Forestview Middle School teacher Dan Bzdok, Brainerd Superintendent Heidi Hahn confirmed in July of 2022 they are not the same person.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .