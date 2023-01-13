Tribal police ask for public’s help to find missing man
Dylan James Sam was last seen Nov. 29, 2022.
ONAMIA — The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department requested assistance in locating a 47-year-old man not seen since November.
Dylan James Sam was last seen Nov. 29, 2022, in the Mille Lacs Band Reservation Area. Sam is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a blue horizontal stripe and red tennis shoes.
Anyone who’s seen or knows the whereabouts of Sam is asked to contact the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.
