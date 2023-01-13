99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Tribal police ask for public’s help to find missing man

Dylan James Sam was last seen Nov. 29, 2022.

Dylan James Sam
Dylan James Sam.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 12, 2023 07:07 PM
ONAMIA — The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department requested assistance in locating a 47-year-old man not seen since November.

Dylan James Sam was last seen Nov. 29, 2022, in the Mille Lacs Band Reservation Area. Sam is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a blue horizontal stripe and red tennis shoes.

Anyone who’s seen or knows the whereabouts of Sam is asked to contact the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.

