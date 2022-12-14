Truck crashes into swamp on 371

BAXTER — An 85-year-old man was uninjured Monday, Dec. 12, after his vehicle went into a swampy area off Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported just after 4 p.m. in Unorganized Territory, north of Baxter. According to law enforcement, a 2013 Ford truck went approximately 40 feet off the road into a foot of water near Gull Lake Dam Road Northwest and Victory Road.

The driver of the truck, Rodney Meyer, suffered no reported injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the cause of the crash is under investigation.

A weather gauge at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport reported overcast skies at the time of the crash with a temperature of 33 degrees.