Trucks collide, cause life-threatening injuries to 1 driver

RANDALL — Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Randall in Morrison County Friday afternoon that left one driver with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported at 3:52 p.m. at Highway 10 and 230th Street, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

A Ford F-150 truck, driven by Rick W. Mortenson, age 65 from Atwater, was traveling east on Highway 10. Mortenson was pulling a boat and trailer. At the same time a Ram 2500 truck, pulling a recreational trailer with all-terrain vehicles on it, was traveling west on Highway 10. The Ford F-150 failed to yield and made a left turn in front of the Ram truck. The vehicles collided and side-swiped a Ford Explorer that was stopped at a stop sign.

Mortenson suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Centra Care Hospital in St. Cloud.

The Ford Explorer’s driver, Laura C. Sisterman, 38, Fridley, and three passengers, Hudson C. Sisterman, 5, and Landon R. Sisterman, 11, both also of Fridley, and Thomas E. Schwanke, 71, White Bear Lake, were not reported injured.

Neither the driver of the Ram truck, Allen L. Sipe, 38, nor his passengers, Jenna L. Sipe, 37, Roen D. Sipe, 14, all of St. Paul, was injured. Another passenger, Raelynn L. Sipe, 7, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt. Air bags deployed in both trucks.