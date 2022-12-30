99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tubing with Grandpa

Grandpa and grandson tube together

Grandpa and Grandson tubing.
Jeff Schwiebert slides down the tubing hill with his grandson, Asher Schwiebert, at Mount Ski Gull Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The facility was filled with skiers, tubers, and skateboarders enjoying the mild weather.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
December 30, 2022 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

With the mild temperatures Friday and the hope of a pleasant weekend, outdoor enthusiasts were out on the slopes at Mount Ski Gull.

More visual storytelling
Family skating together.
Local
Skating race
December 29, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Sledding with your best friend
December 27, 2022 11:38 AM
Local
Festive flash mob in Brainerd
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
Local
Snowmen emerge after fresh snow
December 20, 2022 05:58 AM
Prep
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Day One
December 09, 2022 09:49 PM
Tuba Christmas performs during the Central Lakes College Music Department Holly Jolly concert Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at CLC in Brainerd.
Local
Holly Jolly Concert
December 08, 2022 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Woman demonstrating ASL
Local
'This is who I am': CLC sign language students showcase interpreting skills to music
December 07, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
A Cuyuna Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Local
Events spark the holiday spirit during A Cuyuna Christmas
December 05, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
People sit in booths inside Coco Moon.
Local
Candy Cane Lane inspires Window Walk decorations
December 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey

Related Topics: VISUAL STORYTELLINGRECREATIONWEATHER
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
What to read next
openclosed
Local
What’s open and closed in the lakes area for New Year’s
A listing of places open or closed for the New Year's holiday.
December 30, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Ex-girlfriend finds Brainerd man’s pipe bomb while cleaning
When officers arrived at the home, they observed a section of metal pipe on a coffee table with two metal caps, one of which had a green fuse protruding from inside the device.
December 30, 2022 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
Local
Listen: Accused murderer makes court appearance.
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 30, 2022 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Child's drawing of decorated trees, animals, blue skies with sunshine.
Local
Weather Drawing: Bring on the sunshine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
December 30, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Henry Vacinek