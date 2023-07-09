Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Turn lanes on Highland Scenic Road to Knollwood close July 10

Closures, delays, and detours can be anticipated for the next three to four days.

Map shows detour route
Starting on Monday, July 10, the turn lanes on Highland Scenic Road, also known as Highway 48, that turn north onto Knollwood Drive will be closed.
Contributed / City of Baxter
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:46 PM

BAXTER — Knollwood Drive will continue to be closed to through traffic for the remainder of the construction project.

Starting on Monday, July 10, the turn lanes on Highland Scenic Road, also known as Highway 48, that turn north onto Knollwood Drive will be closed. Closures, delays, and detours can be anticipated for the next three to four days.

Motorists are asked to use the signed detours during this construction phase. Please contact Widseth project engineer Alex Bitter at 218-316-3627 or alex.bitter@widseth.com , for questions or concerns. The city reports it appreciates motorists' patience during this construction process.

Knollwood Drive was closed beginning July 6 from Highway 210 to Fairview Road and from Highway 210 to Foley Road until July 11 as the existing roadway was removed ahead of the Highway 210 and Knollwood Drive traffic signal being removed.

Highway 210 eastbound and westbound right turn lanes and left turn lanes were closed at Knollwood Drive. Motorists south of Highway 210 on Foley Road retained access to Highway 210 at Highland Scenic Road (CSAH 48) and Elder Drive during this time. Motorists north of Highway 210 have access to Highway 210 at Memorywood Drive and Inglewood Drive during this time.

By Dispatch staff report
