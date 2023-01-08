Tyler Stoen Eagle Scout Court of Honor klick! Gallery

16 of 17: Eagle Scout 2 010923.jpg

Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen, left, with his mother Rachel Stoen, his sisters, Brianna Pliscott (back) and Makayla Stoen, and his brother Landen Stoen, put a pin on a hat which belonged to his late father on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during Tyler's Eagle Scout ceremony at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Pins are presented to parents, grandparents and mentors during the Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony.

Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch