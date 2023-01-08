99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8
News | Local

Tyler Stoen Eagle Scout Court of Honor klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
January 08, 2023 10:07 PM
Share
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (1).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (2).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (3).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (4).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (5).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (6).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (7).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (8).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (9).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (10).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (11).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (12).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (13).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (14).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen 010823 (15).jpg
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tyler Stoen, surrounded by his family, attaches a pin to a cap.
Eagle Scout 2 010923.jpg
Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen, left, with his mother Rachel Stoen, his sisters, Brianna Pliscott (back) and Makayla Stoen, and his brother Landen Stoen, put a pin on a hat which belonged to his late father on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during Tyler's Eagle Scout ceremony at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Pins are presented to parents, grandparents and mentors during the Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Eagle Scout oath.
Eagle Scout 1 010923.jpg
Tyler Stoen, second from right, along with other Eagle Scouts in attendance, recites the Eagle Scout Oath on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during Tyler's Eagle Scout ceremony at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHALL-ACCESSPHOTO GALLERIES
Tyler Stoen Eagle Scout Court of Honor klick! Gallery
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
People attend Eagle Scout Tyler Stoen's Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.
Tyler Stoen, surrounded by his family, attaches a pin to a cap.
Eagle Scout oath.