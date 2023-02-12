99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
United States Postal Service to host local job fairs

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation and they must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Post office boxes are shown.
Photo Illustration
By Dispatch staff report
February 12, 2023 04:57 AM
The United States Postal Service will be having two area job fairs — one from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 422 Laurel St., Brainerd, and another from 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 23 Bryant Ave. SE, Wadena.

The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation and they must be available to work weekends and holidays. Job postings are updated frequently so check back often for additional opportunities. Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers .

Local
Benefit planned for Cole Carlson
Cole was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer which presented as a soft tissue tumor, wrapped around his spine, making it inoperable.
February 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Annual Bluebird Expo coming in April to Little Falls
February 09, 2023 04:57 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 8
February 08, 2023 02:27 PM
Local
Gabriel’s Home to host Valentine’s event
February 08, 2023 05:27 AM
Local
Unlimited Learning event in Crosby to highlight effort to revitalize Ojibwe language
February 07, 2023 05:57 AM
BrainerdDispatchNews.JPG
Local
Revitalizing the Ojibwe Language event planned for Feb. 13
February 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A woman stands in a soil health tunnel exhibit.
Local
17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event Feb. 11
February 04, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Feb. 1
February 01, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Feb. 1
February 01, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

