United States Postal Service to host local job fairs

The United States Postal Service will be having two area job fairs — one from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 422 Laurel St., Brainerd, and another from 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 23 Bryant Ave. SE, Wadena.

The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation and they must be available to work weekends and holidays. Job postings are updated frequently so check back often for additional opportunities. Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers .