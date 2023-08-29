Unlimited Learning hosts session on Sigurd F. Olson, Minnesota champion and writer of the wilderness world

CROSBY — Lakes Area Unlimited Learning hosts Jack Hickerson and Douglas Wood for a discussion on Sigurd Olson, who has been called Minnesota’s renaissance man, at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Crosby-Ironton High School. .

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Sigurd F. Olson is loved by many (and reviled by some). His writing celebrates the forests and waters of the Quetico-Superior region of Minnesota's far north and shows what Henry David Thoreau meant when he said that "In wildness is the preservation of the world." Olson's works will be put in the context of other great writers and thinkers, all who believed that man's moral sense, health and character are connected to the unspoiled wilderness. This program will be led by Hickerson, retired professor of English at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Author, artist, musician, naturalist, wilderness guide, Wood, a protégé of Sigurd Olson, is the creator of 35 books for children and adults, with more than 2.5 million copies in print. His first book, “Old Turtle,” was hailed as a “profound work” and an “instant classic.” Among Wood’s many honors and awards have been the Christopher Medal, ABBY Award, International Reading Association Book of the Year, Minnesota Book Award, Midwest Publishers Association Book of the Year, Parent’s Choice Award, Smithsonian Notable Book Award, Barnes and Noble Star of the North, Story Telling World Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Minnesota Association for Environmental Education. Wood is also involved in the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute and the Sigurd Olson Listening Point Foundation

The program is free for members and $5 for non-members.