Unlimited Learning presents a history of Pelican Lakes

Contributed / Lakes Area Unlimited Learning

Lakes Area Unlimited Learning logo
Contributed / Lakes Area Unlimited Learning
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

CROSBY — A history of Pelican Lakes will be the subject of a Lakes Area Unlimited Learning program 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Crosby-Ironton High School.

James D. Henderson is a retired veterinarian and biomedical researcher. An accomplished digital photographer, he has most recently served as editor and contributing author of “Life on the Lakes — A History of the Pelican Lakes in Crow Wing County.”

Learn about the history of Pelican Lakes, from the time lakes formed as the last glaciers receded to the logging industry. Through never-published history and photographs, see how the automobile brought tourism and resorts to the lakes area, learn about the early history, how the bays were named and how major weather events impacted the area.

The program is free for members and $5 for non-members. For more information, contact Sally Ihne at sihne@charter.net or log onto our website www.lakesareaunlimitedlearning.org .

