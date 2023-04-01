99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Unlimited Learning session to look at creation of Minnesota’s DFL Party

On April 15, 1944, Minnesota’s progressive Farmer Labor Party merged with the state’s Democratic Party, creating the DFL Party.

BD-News Events2.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

CROSBY — Unlimited Learning is hosting a presentation on the merger of Minnesota’s progressive Farmer Labor Party with the state’s Democratic Party at 1:30 p.m. April 10 in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School.

The program is free for members and $5 for non-members.

On April 15, 1944, Minnesota’s progressive Farmer Labor Party merged with the state’s Democratic Party, creating the DFL Party. The merger marked the first time in 28 years that Minnesota was a two-party state and marked the first time since 1896 that two minority parties joined together. According to the Minnesota Historical Society, Hubert Humphrey’s role in the merger of the two parties was a “crucial step” in launching his political career as a U.S. senator and U.S. vice president.

David Gray, Central Lakes College history instructor, will share his insights about the merger and the Farmer Labor Party, which was formed in the 1920s, and how it shaped Minnesota politics. Gray is a Crosby native and has made Unlimited Learning presentations on the Civil War, Dakota War and the Duluth lynchings.

Visit www.lakesareaunlimitedlearning for more information.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Graphic with news spelled out as a single key on a keyboard
Local
Grants available to repair homes damaged by severe weather in 2022
April 01, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas - April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
April 01, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd Track and Field practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Girls Track and Field: Strong senior group highlights the Warrior girls
April 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Track and Field practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Boys Track and Field: Stars should shine bright for Warrior boys
April 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A car crashed into trees
Local
Vehicle flips end over end, lodges vertically between trees
March 30, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Kids pick up colorful eggs from the ground.
Local
Brainerd lakes area Easter events round up
March 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report