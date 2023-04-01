Unlimited Learning session to look at creation of Minnesota’s DFL Party

CROSBY — Unlimited Learning is hosting a presentation on the merger of Minnesota’s progressive Farmer Labor Party with the state’s Democratic Party at 1:30 p.m. April 10 in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School.

The program is free for members and $5 for non-members.

On April 15, 1944, Minnesota’s progressive Farmer Labor Party merged with the state’s Democratic Party, creating the DFL Party. The merger marked the first time in 28 years that Minnesota was a two-party state and marked the first time since 1896 that two minority parties joined together. According to the Minnesota Historical Society, Hubert Humphrey’s role in the merger of the two parties was a “crucial step” in launching his political career as a U.S. senator and U.S. vice president.

David Gray, Central Lakes College history instructor, will share his insights about the merger and the Farmer Labor Party, which was formed in the 1920s, and how it shaped Minnesota politics. Gray is a Crosby native and has made Unlimited Learning presentations on the Civil War, Dakota War and the Duluth lynchings.

Visit www.lakesareaunlimitedlearning for more information.