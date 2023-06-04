99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Upcoming boat and water safety classes in Cass County

The course teaches boating and water safety and includes a test that passing will allow youth to receive their Watercraft Operators Permit, which is required for 12-17 year olds.

Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

WALKER — Cass County Sheriff’s Recreation deputies Bob Landreville and Travis Collette have instructed approximately 170 students in boating and water safety courses offered with partners at the Northland, Pine River-Backus, and Pillager school districts, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported in a news release.

The course, which includes classroom components, teaches boating and water safety and includes a test that passing will allow youth to receive their Watercraft Operators Permit, which is required for 12-17 year olds.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“The sheriff’s office is excited about this record number of students completing these courses, helping to create safe recreational lifestyles for them and their families and friends,” Welk said.

Upcoming boat and water safety course opportunities:

9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 24 at the double study hall at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, partnering with Walker-Akeley-Hackensack Community Education. Bring a sack lunch and a well-fitted life jacket. Fee is $5. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4xmbk652 to register, or call 218-547-4216 or 218-547-4360 with questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6 at the Hackensack Hub. Lunch will be provided. Bring a well-fitted life jacket. To register or ask questions, email leann_sand2001@yahoo.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
births.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births
June 03, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births
June 03, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
June 03, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3040311+1220_haeg-4.jpg
Prep
Football: Year two of Joe Haeg’s fundraiser has big goals
June 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on commercial storage shed project near Hartley Lake
June 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal