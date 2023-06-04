Upcoming boat and water safety classes in Cass County

WALKER — Cass County Sheriff’s Recreation deputies Bob Landreville and Travis Collette have instructed approximately 170 students in boating and water safety courses offered with partners at the Northland, Pine River-Backus, and Pillager school districts, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported in a news release.

The course, which includes classroom components, teaches boating and water safety and includes a test that passing will allow youth to receive their Watercraft Operators Permit, which is required for 12-17 year olds.

“The sheriff’s office is excited about this record number of students completing these courses, helping to create safe recreational lifestyles for them and their families and friends,” Welk said.

Upcoming boat and water safety course opportunities:

9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 24 at the double study hall at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, partnering with Walker-Akeley-Hackensack Community Education. Bring a sack lunch and a well-fitted life jacket. Fee is $5. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4xmbk652 to register, or call 218-547-4216 or 218-547-4360 with questions.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6 at the Hackensack Hub. Lunch will be provided. Bring a well-fitted life jacket. To register or ask questions, email leann_sand2001@yahoo.com .