Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

UPDATE: Investigators believe Fort Ripley woman died after being struck by a vehicle

The victim has been identified as Angela Marie McClelland, 49, of Fort Ripley.

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office vehicles at a death investigation.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office investigates a death of a woman Sunday, June 25, 2023, whose body was found on a road in Fort Ripley Township.
Contributed /Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Today at 12:18 PM

FORT RIPLEY — The woman who was found dead Sunday, June 25, near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in southern Crow Wing County has been identified as Angela Marie McClelland, 49, of Fort Ripley.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang on Monday said it is believed McClelland died after being struck by a vehicle.

Read more

At 5:41 a.m. Sunday the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passerby who thought there may be a body lying in the roadway off Highway 371. Deputies responded and found a dead woman on Killian Road.

Klang said it was unknown why McClelland, who lived nearby, was on the road. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are trying to piece together a timeline of events, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also unknown is who was driving the vehicle that struck McClelland, Klang said. Witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Legend Road and Killian Road in the early morning hours of Sunday are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.

“We’re still following up on all sorts of different leads,” Klang said, “so if we can find anything, anybody who might have seen anything, that would be great.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
What To Read Next
A photo of the band members of The District.
Arts and Entertainment
Performances in the Park presents The District
June 26, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Brainerd to explore age-friendly measures
June 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Mitchell Tenpenny performs at Lakes Jam on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway.
Local
Lakes Jam weekend
June 25, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A 91-year-old woman holds a muskie she caught.
Northland Outdoors
91-year-old's persistence pays off with bucket list muskie
June 23, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Morrison County Sheriff Squad
Local
Garrison man suffers serious injuries in ATV rollover
June 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A mail box next to the street.
Local
City officials support mailbox concerns in north Brainerd
June 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
prm-2023-summer-Her-Voice.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Her Voice Magazine - Summer 2023
June 22, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal