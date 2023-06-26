UPDATE: Investigators believe Fort Ripley woman died after being struck by a vehicle

FORT RIPLEY — The woman who was found dead Sunday, June 25, near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in southern Crow Wing County has been identified as Angela Marie McClelland, 49, of Fort Ripley.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang on Monday said it is believed McClelland died after being struck by a vehicle.

At 5:41 a.m. Sunday the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passerby who thought there may be a body lying in the roadway off Highway 371. Deputies responded and found a dead woman on Killian Road.

Klang said it was unknown why McClelland, who lived nearby, was on the road. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are trying to piece together a timeline of events, he said.

Also unknown is who was driving the vehicle that struck McClelland, Klang said. Witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Legend Road and Killian Road in the early morning hours of Sunday are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.

“We’re still following up on all sorts of different leads,” Klang said, “so if we can find anything, anybody who might have seen anything, that would be great.”

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.