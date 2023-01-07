99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as 1% with a subsidy.

DispatchNewsBriefcloseup.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 07, 2023 04:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications for very low- and low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area.

The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as 1% with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.

The maximum loan amount is $40,000 at a 1% interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term and can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs. Grants of up to $10,000 are available to homeowners 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards, such as fixing a leaking roof, installing indoor plumbing or replacing a furnace.

For further information or questions, contact the Baxter Rural Development Office at 7118 Clearwater Road, Baxter, MN, 56501; or by calling 218-829-5965, ext. 110.

Related Topics: BAXTERHOME AND GARDENU.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTUREMONEY AND FINANCE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Logo of Long Lake Conservation Center
Local
Long Lake Conservation Center announces summer camp schedule
Camps will be available nearly every week of summer.
January 07, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Crow Wing County officials urge residents to test homes for radon
January is National Radon Action Month.
January 07, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cruises offer a view of Gull Lake from the water, including a lakeside look at luxury homes and historic resorts.
Local
Cities regain control over short-term vacation rental regulation
The new ordinance reconfigures Crow Wing County's authority, plus reduces occupancy limits and bans any property with an open land use enforcement case from acquiring a license.
January 07, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
January 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report