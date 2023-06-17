USDA proposes changes to local administrative areas

BAXTER – U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency County Committee in Aitkin/Itasca and Crow Wing/Cass County is in the process of consolidating into a combined County Committee.

Due to this, the Aitkin/Itasca and Crow Wing/Cass County Committee has proposed changes to the local administrative areas for the 2024 county committee election. These areas are used in the County Committee Election process as locations from which members are elected and serve. The proposal decreases the existing three local administrative areas in Aitkin County to two local administrative areas.

Eligible voters are encouraged to submit public comments by June 30, to the Aitkin/Itasca and Crow Wing/Cass County FSA Office at 7118 Clearwater Road, Baxter, MN 56425 or call 218-829-5965.

The proposed local administrative areas are as follows:

Aitkin County (local administrative area 8) – which includes the Aitkin County Townships of Aitkin, Farm Island, Glen, Hazelton, Kimberly, Malmo, Nordland, Spencer, Wealthwood, Bain,

Esquagamah, Fleming, Hebron, Hill Lake, Lemay, Logan, Macville, Morrison, Quadna, Ruth, Shovel Lake, Unorganized T48R27, Unorganized T51R25, Waukenabo, White Elk

Aitkin County (local administrative area 9) – which includes the Aitkin County Townships of Beaver, Clark, Davidson, Idun, Jewett, Lakeside, Lee, Millward North, Millward South, Pliny, Rice River, Salo, Seavey, Spalding, Wagner, White Pine, Williams, Ball Bluff, Balsam, Cornish,

Haugen, Jevne, Libby, McGregor, Shamrock, Turner, Unorganized T51R22, Unorganized T52R22, Verdon, Workman.

For more information, contact the Aitkin/Itasca or Crow Wing/Cass County FSA office at 218-829-5965. To learn more about FSA County Committee Elections visit tinyurl.com/ywtwsvtx or contact your local USDA Service Center. To find your local USDA Service Center, tinyurl.com/bdz76uyx .