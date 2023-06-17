Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

USDA proposes changes to local administrative areas

Eligible voters are encouraged to submit public comments by June 30, to the Aitkin/Itasca and Crow Wing/Cass County FSA Office at 7118 Clearwater Road, Baxter, MN 56425 or call 218-829-5965.

BD-News AgNews graph.JPG
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

BAXTER – U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency County Committee in Aitkin/Itasca and Crow Wing/Cass County is in the process of consolidating into a combined County Committee.

Due to this, the Aitkin/Itasca and Crow Wing/Cass County Committee has proposed changes to the local administrative areas for the 2024 county committee election. These areas are used in the County Committee Election process as locations from which members are elected and serve. The proposal decreases the existing three local administrative areas in Aitkin County to two local administrative areas.

Eligible voters are encouraged to submit public comments by June 30, to the Aitkin/Itasca and Crow Wing/Cass County FSA Office at 7118 Clearwater Road, Baxter, MN 56425 or call 218-829-5965.

The proposed local administrative areas are as follows:

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Aitkin County (local administrative area 8) – which includes the Aitkin County Townships of Aitkin, Farm Island, Glen, Hazelton, Kimberly, Malmo, Nordland, Spencer, Wealthwood, Bain,

ADVERTISEMENT

Esquagamah, Fleming, Hebron, Hill Lake, Lemay, Logan, Macville, Morrison, Quadna, Ruth, Shovel Lake, Unorganized T48R27, Unorganized T51R25, Waukenabo, White Elk

Aitkin County (local administrative area 9) – which includes the Aitkin County Townships of Beaver, Clark, Davidson, Idun, Jewett, Lakeside, Lee, Millward North, Millward South, Pliny, Rice River, Salo, Seavey, Spalding, Wagner, White Pine, Williams, Ball Bluff, Balsam, Cornish,

Haugen, Jevne, Libby, McGregor, Shamrock, Turner, Unorganized T51R22, Unorganized T52R22, Verdon, Workman.

For more information, contact the Aitkin/Itasca or Crow Wing/Cass County FSA office at 218-829-5965. To learn more about FSA County Committee Elections visit tinyurl.com/ywtwsvtx or contact your local USDA Service Center. To find your local USDA Service Center, tinyurl.com/bdz76uyx .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC student wins sign language scholarship
June 17, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News Events2.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center partners with All of Us Research Program
June 17, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CrosbyConstructionRoundabout.jpg
Local
Highway 6/210 closes at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby June 19
June 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CrosbyConstructionRoundabout.jpg
Local
Highway 6/210 closes at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby June 19
June 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Customers shop in Hobby Lobby in the fabric section with artificial flowers on center aisle displays
Business
Hobby Lobby officially opens in Baxter
June 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal