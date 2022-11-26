Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USDA reminds area farmers and ranchers to vote in county committee elections

Dec. 5 is the last day to return ballots.

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
November 26, 2022
BAXTER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country.

To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Crow Wing and Cass, Aitkin and Itasca, and Wadena and Hubbard Farm Service Agency offices or postmarked by Dec. 5.

“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said Kayla Mattson, county executive director for Crow Wing/Cass County, in a news release. “Please take a few minutes to review your ballot and make your selection prior to the Dec. 5 deadline.”

Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain local administrative area. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2022. County committee members help the Farm Service Agency make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.

Eligible voters in Crow Wing and Cass counties local administrative areas 3 and 5 who do not receive a ballot can obtain one from their local USDA Service Center.

The candidates in this year’s Cass and Crow Wing counties election are as follows:

Martha (Mardi) Harder is nominated in local administrative area 5, Cass and Crow Wing counties, to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. Harder resides in Kego Township, Cass County. She is an owner/operator along with her children in managing an Angus beef cow/calf herd along with the production of hay and pastureland for the past nine years. She and her late husband operated the farm together for over 30 years with the production of corn, hay, pasture and the beef cow/calf herd and she has continued the family farm operation since his passing.

She has served as an Extension Educator in Cass County through University of Minnesota Extension. She also served as the Extension Regional Director in NE Minnesota with the Counties of Cass, Beltrami, Itasca, Carlton, St. Louis, Lake, and Koochiching until retiring in 2021 and currently serves as a member of the Kego Township Board.

RoseAnna (Rosie) Kuschel has also been nominated in local administrative area 5, Cass and Crow Wing counties, to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. Kuschel resides in McKinley Township, Cass County. She and her husband have been producing livestock for 17 years. She is an active member of the Cass County Fair Board in Pine River and the Cass County Farm Bureau.

Billy Haehnel is nominated in local administrative area 3, Cass and Crow Wing counties, to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. Haehnel resides in Meadow Brook Township, Cass County. He has been farming since 2008 producing hay and corn and raising chickens, beef, and work horses. He is an active member of the State Cattlemen's Association, Minnesota Cattlemen's Association and Farm Bureau.

The candidates in this year’s Aitkin and Itasca counties election are as follows:

Colleen Kent Chute is nominated in local administrative area 1, Aitkin and Itasca counties, to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. Chute resides in Morrison Township, Aitkin County. She and her husband have been crop and livestock producers from 1993 to present.

She has been president of the Aitkin County American Dairy Association and president of the Region II American Dairy Association, secretary and treasurer of the Aitkin County Dairy Herd I Improvement Association, secretary of the Northeast Minnesota Holstein Association, president of the Minnesota 4-H Dairy Committee and has been a 4-H leader for 30 years.

Allen Jackson is nominated in local administrative area 5, Itasca and Aitkin counties, to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. Jackson resides in Blackberry Township, Itasca County. He has been farming since 1981 which included dairy from 1981-2000, and now grows potatoes, corn, soybeans, oats and alfalfa from 2000 to present.

He is a member of the Northeast Minnesota Forage & Grassland Council, the Minnesota Farm Bureau and is currently a member of the Aitkin and Itasca County Committee.

The candidates in this year’s Wadena and Hubbard counties election are as follows:

The nominee up for election in local administrative area 5, which includes Wadena County townships of Aldrich, Thomastown and Wadena, is Dale Schock. Schock is nominated to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. Schock resides in Thomastown Township and has produced numerous crops and livestock for 40+ years. He is an active member of the Central Minnesota Irrigators Association, the Irrigators Association of Minnesota and a member of Leaf River Ag.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an Farm Service Agency program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received Farm Service Agency program benefits. Also, for county committee elections, producers who are not of legal voting age, but supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, are eligible to vote.

Producers can find out if their local administrative area is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local Farm Service Agency county office. Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local Farm Service Agency county office. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information. 

