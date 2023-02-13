99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Valentine's Day Skating Party

Photos and video from the annual skating party at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Partners skate around ice holding each others hand.
Partners skate around ice holding each others hand during a tandem race during the the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd. The event drew a good crowd despite soft ice due to warm weather.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
February 13, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Kids compete in Red Light, Green Light during the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
1/37: Kids compete in Red Light, Green Light during the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kids compete in Red Light, Green Light during the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
2/37: Kids compete in Red Light, Green Light during the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kids compete in Red Light, Green Light during the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
3/37: Kids compete in Red Light, Green Light during the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kari Brothen, front, and Aurelia Hartfiel race around the rink during the rose relay race at the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
4/37: Kari Brothen, front, and Aurelia Hartfiel race around the rink during the rose relay race at the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Partners skate around ice holding each others hand.
5/37: Partners skate around ice holding each others hand during a tandem race during the the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd. The event drew a good crowd despite soft ice due to warm weather.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
6/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
7/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
8/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
9/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
10/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
11/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
12/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
13/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
14/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
15/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
16/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
17/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
18/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
19/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
20/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
21/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
22/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
23/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
24/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
25/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
26/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
27/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
28/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
29/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
30/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
31/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
32/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
33/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
34/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
35/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
36/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
37/37: People enjoy the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Kari Brothen, front, and Aurelia Hartfiel race around the rink during the rose relay race at the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kari Brothen, front, and Aurelia Hartfiel race around the rink during the rose relay race at the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids compete in Red Light, Green Light during the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kids compete in Red Light, Green Light during the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
More visual storytelling
Aerial photo of State Farm Stadium
Pro
Showdown in the Desert: What you need to know for the Super Bowl
Game day has become an unofficial holiday as family and friends gather to watch the game, halftime show -- featuring Rihanna -- and the most expensive ads in Super Bowl history.
February 11, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Troy T. Becker
Local
Mississippi Morning: Sun breaks through the trees over Whiskey Creek
February 07, 2023 02:00 PM
Local
Inspecting the tomato plants at CLC
February 06, 2023 03:41 PM
Local
Celebrating the season at Crosslake Winterfest
February 06, 2023 05:57 AM
Local
Moleskin mom
February 02, 2023 04:48 PM
Friends and dogs at Buster Dog Park in Brainerd.
Local
Canines and conversation
January 24, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
People participate in the March for Life on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
March for Life in Brainerd
January 22, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Checking the ice depth on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
Local
Ice Fishing Extravaganza is a go
January 21, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Man working in the snow
Local
Snowy work
January 19, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls

Related Topics: VISUAL STORYTELLINGVIDEOS AND VISUALSGREGORY PARKBRAINERD
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
Girl sits on bench
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior creates original video game
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Emilee Ament
February 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
February 12, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A tiny plant is alone in a mound of earth basking in sunshine.
Local
Happy Dancing Turtle hosts virtual discussion group on soil health
Participants are invited to read, watch, or listen to suggested resources and then come together for the discussion. To view the resources and to register visit www.happydancingturtle.org/classes.
February 12, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Heart shape cutouts, ribbon and wrapping paper
Local
Tech Savvy: Valentine's Day gifts for the tech lover
A number of retailers are listing Valentine’s Day gift sales with tech items. Other gifts have a specific Valentine’s Day hook. Here are a few ideas.
February 12, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson