Valentine's Day Skating Party 2023 klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
February 12, 2023 04:45 PM
People get out to the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Partners skate around ice holding each others hand.
Skate Party 1 021323.jpg
Partners skate around ice holding each others hand during a tandem race during the the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd. The event drew a good crowd despite soft ice due to warm weather.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Valentine's Day Skating Party 2023 klick! Gallery
Partners skate around ice holding each others hand.