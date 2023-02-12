Valentine's Day Skating Party 2023 klick! Gallery

021323 Skate Party 5.jpg
People get out to the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
021323 Skate Party 3.jpg
People get out to the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
021323 Skate Party 4.jpg
People get out to the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
021323 Skate Party 2.jpg
People get out to the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skate Party 1 021323.jpg
Partners skate around ice holding each others hand during a tandem race during the the annual Valentine's Day Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd. The event drew a good crowd despite soft ice due to warm weather.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch