Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3
News Local

Vegetable Talent Show at Crow Wing Count Fair on Aug. 8, 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 8:34 PM
Share
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Veggie of the Year Fair Talent Show 080323 (5).JPG
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Veggie of the Year Fair Talent Show 080323 (1).JPG
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Veggie of the Year Fair Talent Show 080323 (2).JPG
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Veggie of the Year Fair Talent Show 080323 (3).JPG
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Veggie of the Year Fair Talent Show 080323 (4).JPG
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Veggie of the Year Fair Talent Show 080323 (6).JPG
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Veggie of the Year Fair Talent Show 080323 (7).JPG
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People in costume representing vegetables.
Veggie of the Year Crow Wing County Fair 3 080523.jpg
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People in costume representing vegetables.
Veggie of the Year Crow Wing County Fair 2 080523.jpg
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People in costume representing vegetables and one representing a farmer.
Veggie of the Year Crow Wing County Fair 1 080523.jpg
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Veggie of the Year Fair Talent Show 080323 (8).JPG
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Vegetable Talent Show at Crow Wing Count Fair on Aug. 8, 2023 klick! Gallery
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People in costume representing vegetables.
People in costume representing vegetables.
People in costume representing vegetables and one representing a farmer.
Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized hosts a Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to kick off voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County. This year's veggie contenders are cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini.