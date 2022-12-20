Vehicle fire, carbon monoxide alarm among firefighter reponses

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire early Sunday, Dec. 18, in Brainerd.

Firefighters were called at 5:56 a.m. to the intersection of Vine and South Eighth streets for the fire. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was out.

Two other calls Sunday drew firefighter response. At 1:11 p.m., the department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue. Firefighters investigated and determined carbon monoxide was detected at the location. It was determined to be caused by a maintenance matter.

At 6 p.m., a possible fire was reported at Zipps Car Wash, 7361 Glory Road, Baxter. The department investigated and determined there was no fire.

Other recent calls included a downed power line and a motorist assist. For a 9:41 a.m. Friday report of a power line down and smoking on the 20000 block of Donaldson Road, the department provided standby assistance for the utility company. And at 9:47 a.m. Saturday, firefighters provided assistance to a motorist and conducted traffic control at the intersection of College Drive and Highway 371 South.