Vehicle fire sparks garage blaze

MENAHGA — A vehicle on fire ignited a garage Friday, Feb. 3, resulting in the loss of both.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:11 a.m. of a vehicle on fire inside a detached garage at a residence in Shell River Township near Menahga.

Upon arrival of fire department personnel, the garage and vehicle were engulfed in flames. The blaze was quickly extinguished, the sheriff’s office reported, but burned both beyond repair.

A mechanical issue with the vehicle is believed to have started the blaze. No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

The Menahga Fire Department responded to the incident along with the Sebeka Fire Department, Park Rapids Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.