99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Vehicle flips end over end, lodges vertically between trees

According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Legacy was eastbound on the highway when it went into the ditch and flipped vertically

A twisted car.
A crash injures two as a 2018 Subaru Legacy left the road Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.
Contributed / Mission Fire Department
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 6:56 PM

MISSION TOWNSHIP — Two men were injured Wednesday, March 29, after a vehicle they were in crashed on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.

The Mission Fire Department and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 10:56 p.m. in Mission Township, northwest of Trommald. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Legacy was eastbound on the highway when it went into the ditch and flipped vertically, coming to rest on its nose, in between two trees about 10 to 15 feet in the woods.

A car crashed into trees
1/8: A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.
A car crashed into trees
2/8: A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.
A car crashed into trees
3/8: A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.
A vehicle crashed into trees.
4/8: A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.
A vehicle crashed into trees.
5/8: A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.
A vehicle crashed into trees.
6/8: A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.
A vehicle crashed into trees.
7/8: A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.
A car crashed into trees
8/8: A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.

Both occupants were found outside the vehicle when fire crews arrived on scene, Mission Fire Chief Eric Makowski said.

Both Steven Seberson, 48, of Merrifield, and Ryan Seberson, 47, of Brainerd, were treated at the scene and transported to the hospital.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday morning, Makowski said crews were back at the scene to remove the vehicle from the woods.

Read more

After cutting a few trees and multiple winch attempts from the tow truck, they were able to pull the vehicle out. Makowski said the snow in that area was waist-deep at points making removal of the vehicle difficult.

Assisting at the scene were Crosslake Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Premier Auto Repair.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Cass County
March 30, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 001.jpg
Local
Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
March 30, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-weddings-north.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Weddings North Magazine 2023
March 29, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Central Lakes College student perform at the student senate talent show.
Local
CLC has talent
March 29, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Abbie Tuomi.jpg
Sports
Running: Tuomi top female in San Diego Half Marathon
March 29, 2023 04:57 AM
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr