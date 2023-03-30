Vehicle flips end over end, lodges vertically between trees

MISSION TOWNSHIP — Two men were injured Wednesday, March 29, after a vehicle they were in crashed on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.

The Mission Fire Department and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 10:56 p.m. in Mission Township, northwest of Trommald. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Legacy was eastbound on the highway when it went into the ditch and flipped vertically, coming to rest on its nose, in between two trees about 10 to 15 feet in the woods.

A 2018 Subaru Legacy crashed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Crow Wing County.

Both occupants were found outside the vehicle when fire crews arrived on scene, Mission Fire Chief Eric Makowski said.

Both Steven Seberson, 48, of Merrifield, and Ryan Seberson, 47, of Brainerd, were treated at the scene and transported to the hospital.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is under investigation.

On Thursday morning, Makowski said crews were back at the scene to remove the vehicle from the woods.

After cutting a few trees and multiple winch attempts from the tow truck, they were able to pull the vehicle out. Makowski said the snow in that area was waist-deep at points making removal of the vehicle difficult.

Assisting at the scene were Crosslake Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Premier Auto Repair.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .