Venturing out on the ice? Safety tips help minimize the risk

BRAINERD — For those who hard water fish, the days of waiting are drawing smaller, which means it's time to talk about ice safety.

During the 2021-2022 winter season the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to over 10 calls relating to falling through the ice, said Sgt. Brad Thesing, with the Crow Wing County Boat and Water Division.

“From our standpoint, we always say the ice is never safe, even if it's the middle of the winter,” Thesing said.

With everything from temperature, wind and precipitation affecting how the ice forms on the lakes, Thesing said he would like to see a solid layer of ice before the snow starts falling. Even with cold weather bringing in good ice, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends at least 4 inches of ice before walking out on the ice.

“When people start driving out there on the ice, we recommend that bare minimum of 6 inches of good, solid ice before they start bringing any all terrain vehicles or snowmobiles out there,” Thesing said.

The recommended inches of ice increases as weight and party size increase, with Thesing saying he would recommend at least 9 inches of ice if large groups are out on the ice and at least a foot of ice before any vehicle travel.

Even with a good amount of ice it is always recommended to check the ice thickness as you proceed.

Thesing also recommends familiarizing oneself with the waterway before heading out, as there may be canals and currents under the ice causing the ice to be much thinner when compared to the rest of the waterway.

Some of the bigger resorts in the area provide an ice report and people who cater to the ice fishing community keep updates on ice conditions on area lakes. Ice reports from Terry’s Boat Harbor in Mille Lacs Lake can be found online or in the Outdoor News fishing report.

Then there are the local bait shops that tell people not only where the fish are biting but also the safest avenue to get out and go fishing. S and W Bait in Brainerd provides area ice and fish conditions on a board in their shop.

Another best practice is not to fish alone, Thesing said, and to bring the right gear. Seeing more and more anglers using safety equipment for ice fishing, Thesing reminded people who use inflatable life vests to verify they are rated for cold water use.

“Go out with a buddy or friend or at least let somebody know where you're going to be at,” he said. “In addition to wearing life jackets, we recommend that they bring ice picks with them. In the event that they do go through, they can use them to pull themselves back up onto the ice.”

Ice Safety guidelines and tips

Thesing said if an emergency situation does arise, always use 911 as it will assist the dispatcher with GPS location on the lake where the situation is taking place, allowing for faster response times.

For more information on ice safety, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources ice safety website www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/index.html .

How to save yourself

If you do break through, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources advises trying to remain calm.



Turn in the water towards the direction you came from — that is probably the strongest ice. Dig the points of the picks into the ice and while vigorously kicking your feet — remember that by kicking your feet, the thrust of the kicks can help push you back onto the solid ice. Pull yourself onto the surface by sliding forward on the ice. Roll away from the area of weak ice. Rolling on the ice will distribute your weight to help avoid breaking through again. Get to shelter, heat, warm dry clothing and drink warm, non-alcoholic, and non-caffeinated drinks.

Call 911 and seek medical attention if you feel disoriented, have uncontrollable shivering, or have any other ill effects that may be symptoms of hypothermia — a life-threatening drop in the body's core temperature.

DNR instructions for making ice picks

Get two 4-inch pieces of wooden doweling the size of a broom handle or a little larger. Whatever material you select, it should float in case you drop the picks while struggling. Drive a stout nail into one end of each dowel. This should be a hardened 16 penny or larger concrete nail. Use a file to sharpen the nail heads to a point. Drill a hole into the dowels at the end opposite the nail and tie a length of strong cord through the hole so a pick is on each end "jump-rope" fashion. You may also drill a hole in the ends alongside the nails so the nail on the other pick can nest in the hole, keeping both points covered. Keep the ice picks immediately accessible for quick emergency access if you or a companion do breakthrough.

General ice safety guidelines

No ice can ever be considered “safe ice,” but following these guidelines can help minimize the risk, the DNR says:



Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).

Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.

Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.

Bring a cellphone or personal locator beacon.

Don’t go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.

Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.

The minimum ice thickness guidelines for new, clear ice are:

4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot.

5-7 inches for a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle.

8-12 inches for a car or small pickup.

12-15 inches for a medium truck.

Double these minimums for white or snow-covered ice.

