Verse Like Water presents Athena Kildegaard

BRAINERD — Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, presents Athena Kildegaard at noon March 27 in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Kildegaard is a Minnesota poet and director of the Honors Program at the University of Minnesota-Morris. With funding from the Minnesota State Arts Board, she spent many hours researching and reading about women whose lives were lived on the Minnesota prairie. Then she wrote a book called "Prairie Midden," which is a series of imaginings about these women from the past, present and future. Hear more about the project and excerpts from her book at the presentation.