Veterans breakfast and benefits update April 20 at Camp Ripley

The gathering is for veterans from all branches in Central Minnesota to network and learn about opportunities and benefits.

camp-ripley-base-photo.jpg
An aerial photo of Camp Ripley.
Contributed / Minnesota National Guard
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:31 AM

CAMP RIPLEY — A veterans breakfast and benefits update is set 8-11 a.m. April 20 at the Camp Ripley Hangar Conference Center, 15000 County Highway 115, Little Falls.

The gathering is for veterans from all branches in Central Minnesota to network and learn about opportunities and benefits. The Camp Ripley post commander will address the group and welcome guests to Camp Ripley and the following will be presenting updates and changes in military benefits: federal retiree benefits, state military cemetery burial benefits, retiree military identification cards, medical/dental, Yellow Ribbon in Morrison County, family assistance and the local Veteran County Service Officer.

Veterans can meet one on one to have their questions answered as well.

The event is free to attend and breakfast is optional. For more information call Kristina VonBerge, Morrison County Veterans Service Officer, at 320-632-0290.

