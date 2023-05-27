Veterans motorcycle club honors overlooked Brainerd veterans this Memorial Day

BRAINERD — Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor veterans who died in service to our country.

The Brainerd chapter of the Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club of Minnesota intends to do its part to make sure none are forgotten.

On Sunday, May 28, motorcycle club members plan to be at Evergreen Cemetery and Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Brainerd and, if time, Vaale Cemetery near South Long Lake to clean up graves of veterans, place flowers at them and place coins on the gravestones.

Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club member John Keltgen said the idea behind the visits is to do something for those fallen veterans in smaller cemeteries who might not get as much recognition during Memorial Day ceremonies like those at veterans cemeteries at Fort Snelling or Camp Ripley.

“There's a lot of vets that are in family plots and because they’re in a smaller cemetery I think they get overlooked and they don't get, in my mind, the recognition that they would get if they were in Snelling or Ripley, or what have you,” Keltgen said. “So that's the main reason we're doing that, is just to honor the people that passed away, that gave up a chunk of their lives, or maybe they gave their entire life, for their country. To me it's an honorable thing to do.”

Cleaning graves and placing flowers are common sites in cemeteries, but the meaning behind placing coins on graves may be a mystery to some.

According to the Wounded Warrior Project, the custom of leaving coins with the deceased can be traced back to the Roman Empire and in the U.S. it gained popularity during the Vietnam War.

Every day somebody gave up their life for this country. So that's a reason to be patriotic every day. John Keltgen, Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club of Minnesota

Placing a coin on headstones of a service member or veteran is a show of respect and honor, as well as letting the deceased service member’s family know someone was there. The denomination of the coins each has a distinct and significant meaning. A penny means someone visited. A nickel means the visitor and the deceased soldier trained at boot camp together. A dime means the visitor and deceased service member served together at some point. A quarter is left by someone who was physically with the service member when they died.

The Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club of Minnesota is a fraternal club and the only veterans motorcycle club in Minnesota. The nonprofit, open to veterans of all branches, was formed to support veterans and their families in times of need. According to the club’s website, the money it raises goes toward vehicle donations, home repair and cleanup, disabled veterans hunts, financial assistance to veterans and their families and working with other veterans organizations on issues affecting veterans across Minnesota.

One of those issues, Keltgen said, is the fact that an average of 22 veterans die by suicide each day in the U.S. He said the motorcycle club also wants to bring awareness to that issue this Memorial Day weekend.

“That sickens me just to even think about it,” Keltgen said. “In our club, we're all veterans. We've all been in the trenches, so to speak. Twenty-two a day is too many. Too many. So if we can help out a veteran today, maybe his or her number won't come up tomorrow.”

This will be the first year the Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club of Minnesota visits the gravesites of veterans in the Brainerd area, but the idea behind it has been in practice for the past few years.

Kat Paschelke, a Brainerd photographer who is working with the motorcycle club on another project, mentioned the idea to club members as Memorial Day approached this year. Kat Paschelke’s mother, Carole Paschelke, runs a floral business and a few years ago they had a lot of flowers left over from a wedding for a friend.

“And we said, ‘What are we going to do with all these flowers?’ I said, ‘Memorial Day is coming up, you know what we should do? We should go pay our respects.’ So we gathered up some volunteers, friends and things like that and we took the extra floral and we went to the local, smaller cemeteries,” Kat Paschelke said. “The smaller cemeteries, maybe when veterans' families move on or pass away, they don't, they don't get honored anymore on Memorial Day. … And so we left pennies, and we cleaned them up and got them all nice and shiny looking and left some flowers.”

She broached the idea with Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club of Minnesota members this year figuring they would be interested.

“And I was right,” Kat Paschelke said. “A lot of the guys were like, ‘Absolutely, it's our job to honor these fallen.”

Club members will be visiting the cemeteries from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The hope is to make it an annual event, Keltgen said, though just one or two days a year is not enough to offer recognition to veterans.

“I think my biggest thing that I'd like to say to people, the message I'm trying to get out, is men and women died for this country, 365 days a year — not just one day out of the year,” Keltgen said. “Every day somebody gave up their life for this country. So that's a reason to be patriotic every day.”

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.