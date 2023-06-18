Veterans voyage the Mississippi River to Stop Soldier Suicide

BRAINERD — Tuesday afternoon was calm and sunny: perfect weather for a canoe powered by two 78-year-old Vietnam veterans to cut through the waters of the Mississippi River.

Frank Lachinski, 78, started his over-2,000 mile trip on June 3, a journey estimated to take three months as he passes through 10 states on the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Lachinski had been canoeing the boundary waters for decades, but when he learned how prevalent suicide is among veterans, he felt compelled to raise awareness.

An average of 22.2 veterans committed suicide a day in 2010, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The figure spread rapidly, leading to awareness campaigns such as the “22 Pushup Challenge”, an awareness campaign that garnered participation from celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans, and John Krasinski. Recent data has shown a decrease to an average of 16.8 a day in 2020, but veterans still commit suicide at a rate 57% higher than that of non-veteran adults, according to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report .

Lachinski and Dave Hardy, 63, teamed up for a voyage to fundraise for Stop Soldier Suicide , a veteran-led organization that seeks to combat veteran suicide by spreading awareness and providing mental health support and resources to service members.

Gary Guida, left, lands the canoe with Frank Lachinski Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the French Rapids access on the Mississippi River.

Some consider the ‘soldier’ part of the message limiting because the title only technically applies to those who served in the Army, Hardy explained, but he interprets the name more broadly.

“Anyone who takes the oath can be a soldier,” Hardy said. “You have one common mission, and our mission as soldiers in the military was to protect our country.”

Gary Guida helps Frank Lachinski load his canoe after a day of paddling on the Mississippi River.

Lachinski and Hardy unknowingly attended the same church for years, but deciding to wrap their canoe and truck, respectively, with the message “Stop Soldier Suicide,” is what brought their paths together.

“That one with wings coming out of the soldier there, that’s my boy,” Hardy said.

“Why didn’t he call?”

A call on April 9, 2022, tied Hardy to the cause. Hardy’s son, and namesake, committed suicide in his St. Cloud home after struggling with the transition home and other compounding circumstances, Hardy said.

“He felt lost because in the military, he had some structure,” Hardy said. “When he came home, he felt he didn’t have a purpose.”

Dave Hardy waves to the approaching paddlers a flag at the Mississippi River French Rapids access Tuesday, June 13, 2023, north of Brainerd. The flag depicts Hardy's son Dave, who died by suicide in April 2022.

After receiving the call from his son’s future father-in-law, Hardy rushed from Hibbing down to St. Cloud. The police advised Hardy to stay out of the house, but Hardy told them he had seen plenty during his time in the military.

“In one breath, I was like ‘Yeah, that’s my son,’ but in the next breath, I was like, ‘That’s not my son,’” Hardy said. “What the hell? Why did he? Why didn’t he call?”

Stress from his job and an unhealthy relationship were factors in his son’s suicide, Hardy said. David struggled with depression since basic training, but he didn’t know how to talk about it with his parents.

Weightlifting was an important outlet for David, who enjoyed staying active since playing football in high school. He was a personal trainer at the YMCA and bought an old movie theater with a friend in the hopes of converting it into a gym, but city restrictions prevented it from happening. He ran into his next hurdle when he had to undergo emergency back surgery after an injury at a Wounded Warriors weightlifting competition.

“It was another devastation to him. He had to rethink his whole workout regimen,” Hardy said.

Challenges, Charity, Companions

Lachinski started the journey with his son paddling beside him, and his daughter will join him for the final leg in Louisiana. On Tuesday, June 13, he was accompanied by Gary Guida, another Vietnam veteran.

“Every day’s been an adventure with the paddlers, the people,” Lachinski said. “We had 156 years worth of paddlers in that canoe today.”

Lachinski presented Guida with a hat after they tied the canoe onto Hardy’s truck. “Remember, it’s shake, take, salute!” Hardy said.

Frank Lachinski and Dave Hardy load the canoe Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Mississippi River French Rapids boat access after a day of paddling.

As Lachinski travels south, he’ll encounter obstacles like locks and dams, quickening currents, barge traffic and the river growing to be 3 miles wide. But one thing is not a challenge for the travelers: finding supporters eager to open their homes.

“Mississippi River Angels,” members of a Facebook group who help those traveling on the river, provided Lachinski and Hardy with meals and places to stay the night.

Lachinski and Hardy have their own group, the Mississippi River Paddle for Stop Soldier Suicide , where Hardy shares voyage updates to hundreds of members. The page includes a link to a fundraiser in honor of his son , which has raised nearly $20,000 of its $25,000 goal, and a link to a tracker on Lachinski’s canoe .

Dave Hardy secures Frank Lachinski's canoe on his pickup truck Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Mississippi River French Rapids boat access.

Driving over 2,000 miles might be lonely for some, but two companions will stay with Hardy throughout the journey: his son David and Army veteran Lauren Daigle, who committed suicide at 31.

His son’s ashes, which are in a 50-caliber bullet, and Daigle’s vialed ashes rest inside Hardy’s truck. Daigle’s mother entrusted the men with ashes and requested that Lachinski release them into the river during his trip after she heard what they were planning.

“He (David) was with us in the canoe, in spirit,” Guida said.

Frank Lachinski's canoe features an image of Airman David Hardy, who died by suicide in April of 2022.

The Post-9/11 Era and Veteran Suicides

Since 2005, the suicide rate for veterans aged 18-34 has increased 80%, from 25.5 per 100,000 to 45.9 per 100,000 today.

The rise of improvised explosive devices, traumatic brain injuries, and the American public’s disinterest in war in the post-9/11 era contributed to the rising suicide rates, according to an analysis from Dr. Thomas Suitt , a Ph.D. graduate of Boston University researching the role of religion in veterans’ lives.

About half of veteran suicides are among 17-to-25-year-olds, and by age 25, guns are involved in 60-70% of all military suicides, according to a Department of Defense committee report from February 2023. Veterans are six times more likely to own guns than non-veterans, from the 2015 National Firearm Survey .

Raising the minimum age to purchase firearms on Department of Defense property to 25 years old was a high priority recommendation in the Pentagon committee report.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.