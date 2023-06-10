VFW Freedom Festival set in downtown Brainerd June 17

BRAINERD — The Brainerd VFW Auxiliary is hosting the second annual Freedom Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the parking lot behind the VFW near Sixth Street and Laurel.

This is a free family friendly event with games and prizes for all ages. The goal is to let the community know what the organization does for the veterans in this community. There will be demonstrations on how to fold the flag and the proper disposal of a flag disposal. Silent auction items, live music and much will be of interest to the adults and kids. Hamburgers and hot dogs available for sale.

Parking is available in the nearby Crow Wing County parking lots and Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union parking lot in downtown Brainerd.More information can be found at brainerdvfw.org/freedom-festival.html .