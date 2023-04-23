99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Vietnam veterans gather to celebrate 50th anniversary of withdrawal from Vietnam

March 29 was designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Two men in flannel shirts, who are Vietnam veterans, are looking at photos in an album.
Two of the more than 40 Vietnam veterans who gathered at a March 29 gathering at the Brainerd VFW look at photos in an album. The gathering was a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the last withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

BRAINERD — The 50th anniversary of the last U.S. troop withdrawal from Vietnam was commemorated with a recent gathering of Vietnam veterans at the Brainerd VFW.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

March 29 was designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Area veterans who hadn’t seen each other for years were swapping stories and helping each other heal the mental wounds of war. Vietnam veterans were often ill-treated upon their return after serving honorably. The Brainerd VFW Post 1647 hosted about 45 Vietnam vets, some who attended with spouses, as they shared memorabilia and stories.

Another gathering is being planned at the Brainerd VFW March 29, 2024.

See photos and more details at brainerdvfw.org/vietnam-vets-day .

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Cass County Sheriff
Local
1 injured, 3 arrested in Cass County drive-by shooting
April 23, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4290544+0616_fire-truck.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to crash on Pine Beach Road
April 23, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
010521.N.BD.Recycling1.jpg
Local
Landfill disposal guide provides information, coupon for recycling in Crow Wing County
April 23, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A wild bergamot plant.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: You can get ready now for the return of hummingbirds in May
April 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Taylor Barth - Second chances
Local
Second chances: ‘Change can be scary’
April 21, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ellen Fussy coaches during a tennis meet April 24, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Athletics: Hall of fame becomes family affair for Fussys
April 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Brainerd assistant track coach David Herath
Prep
Athletics: Herath creates a hall of fame environment
April 22, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop