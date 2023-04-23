Vietnam veterans gather to celebrate 50th anniversary of withdrawal from Vietnam

BRAINERD — The 50th anniversary of the last U.S. troop withdrawal from Vietnam was commemorated with a recent gathering of Vietnam veterans at the Brainerd VFW.

March 29 was designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Area veterans who hadn’t seen each other for years were swapping stories and helping each other heal the mental wounds of war. Vietnam veterans were often ill-treated upon their return after serving honorably. The Brainerd VFW Post 1647 hosted about 45 Vietnam vets, some who attended with spouses, as they shared memorabilia and stories.

Another gathering is being planned at the Brainerd VFW March 29, 2024.

See photos and more details at brainerdvfw.org/vietnam-vets-day .