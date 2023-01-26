STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Voting is open for MnDOT’s third annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Voting will be open through Friday, Feb. 3. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

A pair of Minnesota Department of Transportation plow trucks are on the road with snowbanks on either side.
A pair of Minnesota Department of Transportation plow trucks are on the road with snowbanks on either side.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 11:19 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Voting is now open for the 2022–23 “Name a Snowplow” contest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced.

The top eight vote-getters will become MnDOT snowplow names – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district .

Minnesotans can see all the finalist names and vote now at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow . Voting will be open through Friday, Feb. 3. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

MnDOT received more than 10,400 snowplow name submissions in December. MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the ideas and selected 60 finalists for public voting. The agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences.

In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the newly named snowplows will be located.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the third year that MnDOT has invited the public to help name a group of the state’s 800-plus snowplows.

Minnesotans are encouraged to follow @mndot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the “Name a Snowplow” contest, as well as for winter weather alerts, safety messages, project updates and more.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
blotter-21.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 26
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Road grader plowing snow
Local
Brainerd aims for thorough street cleaning with snow emergency
It's been a snowy winter to date and due to the amount of snow along parking lanes and shoulders throughout many of the routes, the city declared a snow emergency.
January 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC’s economic contribution estimated at $198 million
The college is also responsible for 1,482 jobs.
January 26, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
citizens gather and listen to a presentation about future construction plans
Local
Knollwood residents urge council to postpone 2023 Knollwood Improvement Project
Knollwood residents gathered at city hall for an assessment hearing regarding assessments for the upcoming Knollwood Improvement Project tentatively planned for 2023.
January 25, 2023 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon