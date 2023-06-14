Voting open for naming Brainerd’s new plow

BRAINERD — Voting is open to name Brainerd’s newest snowplow.
After having to retire “Cousin Eddie,” who was
named in 2021
as part of a citywide campaign to promote safe driving around snow plows and to have a little fun, the city asked last month for a name for the new dump/plow truck.
The top 37 name choices are online for public voting at
https://arcg.is/en5GP0
. Voting is open until 5 p.m. June 22.
The new truck will join Kirby Truckkett, Spirit of Carl Showalter, Snokyo Drift, Sir Plows-A-Lot, And Broom Goes the Dynamite, Slim Grady and Frank the Tank.
