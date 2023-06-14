Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Voting open for naming Brainerd’s new plow

Online voting is open until 5 p.m. June 22.

A windrow of snow is devoured by a city of Brainerd street department snowblower Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, on South 4th Street in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD — Voting is open to name Brainerd’s newest snowplow.

After having to retire “Cousin Eddie,” who was named in 2021 as part of a citywide campaign to promote safe driving around snow plows and to have a little fun, the city asked last month for a name for the new dump/plow truck.

The top 37 name choices are online for public voting at https://arcg.is/en5GP0 . Voting is open until 5 p.m. June 22.

The new truck will join Kirby Truckkett, Spirit of Carl Showalter, Snokyo Drift, Sir Plows-A-Lot, And Broom Goes the Dynamite, Slim Grady and Frank the Tank.

