Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine

WADENA — A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 20, after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.

According to a news release, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the Wadena Police Department and undercover agents from the West Central Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force attempted to arrest the man. As officers approached the man, he became non-compliant and began reaching for a coat pocket.

Law enforcement gained control of his hands as the man reached toward the pockets of his jacket. It took multiple officers to gain control of the suspect while using pain compliance techniques, the release stated.

Handcuffs were eventually placed on the man and a search of his jacket yielded a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol in the right jacket pocket. Other items found were two loaded magazines, 28 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, multiple baggies and cash.

After getting a search warrant, officers located 86 grams of methamphetamine, for a total of approximately 142 grams, and 101 rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s vehicle.

On Dec. 22, the man was charged by Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd with seven felonies, including aggravated first-degree controlled substance crime and several counts of felon in possession of firearm or ammunition.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of 86 months to 40 years on the controlled substance charge, and 5 to 15 years on the firearm charges, to be served consecutively.

He was previously convicted of felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition and possession of a controlled substance in the past.

Bail and conditions were set by the court. Bail was set in the amounts of $150,000 cash or bond without conditions and $75,000 bond or $7,500 cash with conditions.

As of Friday evening, the man was in custody in the Wadena County Jail.