Wadena County snowmobile crash results in serious injuries

SEBEKA — A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries as the result of a snowmobile crash Friday, Feb. 3, near Sebeka.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:47 p.m. of the crash, which occurred on a snowmobile trail in Red Eye Township. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the man lying on the ground next to his snowmobile.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man said he was riding his Arctic Cat Firecat F7 snowmobile on the trail when he went around a corner and struck a tree head-on.

The full extent of the man’s injuries was unknown at the time of the Friday news release, but he was reported to have a broken leg and wrist. He was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, although the sheriff’s office reported speed was believed to be a factor.

Assisting at the scene were North Memorial Health Ambulance, Sebeka First Responders, Sebeka Police Department and North Memorial Health Air Care.