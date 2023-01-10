Warming Communities from the Heart event planned for Jan. 12
This distribution event is to raise awareness for crisis programs and for those who are in need.
BRAINERD — Warming Communities from the Heart, a distribution event, will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Special guests, nonprofit organizations, public officials and volunteers from various communities will gather to pack and distribute mittens, hats, scarves and some winter coats ranging from infant to adult sizes as well as various gift cards from restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores donated by businesses.
Jack Pine Brewery will donate $1 for every pint that’s sold from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11. Pizza from Papa Murphy’s will also be served.
