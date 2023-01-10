99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warming Communities from the Heart event planned for Jan. 12

This distribution event is to raise awareness for crisis programs and for those who are in need.

Brainerd Dispatch logo graphic with letter tiles spelling out news and a stack of newspapers in the background.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023 04:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Warming Communities from the Heart, a distribution event, will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Special guests, nonprofit organizations, public officials and volunteers from various communities will gather to pack and distribute mittens, hats, scarves and some winter coats ranging from infant to adult sizes as well as various gift cards from restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores donated by businesses.

This distribution event is to raise awareness for crisis programs and for those who are in need.

Read more
The sun reflects off the snow-covered Hitch-Wayne Park in Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Local
Little-known sledding park has ties to Brainerd’s past
The Brainerd park off South Seventh Street is a little-known snow-sledding paradise. The 2-acre park was named after Brainerd real estate agent Vern Hitch and Wayne Rosvold, a 5-year-old boy.
January 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Historical Society Museum
Local
Pints for a Purpose to benefit historical society
Jack Pine Brewery will donate $1 for every pint that’s sold from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11. Pizza from Papa Murphy’s will also be served.
January 08, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building on a sunny winter day.
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on land use ordinance
A public hearing for proposed revisions is set for March 16 before the County Planning Commission.
January 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity
Local
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity says it’s desperate for volunteers
The nonprofit housing organization serving Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Wadena counties needs volunteers, especially to build homes. Volunteer levels fell during the coronavirus pandemic.
January 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
DispatchNewsBrief.JPG
Local
Meditation sessions offered in February
The sessions will focus on stress reduction, relaxation, mindfulness and inner peace.
January 08, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Community invited to join CLC music groups
The groups are open to musicians of any skill.
January 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Logo of Long Lake Conservation Center
Local
Long Lake Conservation Center announces summer camp schedule
Camps will be available nearly every week of summer.
January 07, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
2023 Great American Think-Off question released
The Great American Think-Off is an exhibition of "civil disagreement between powerful ideas." The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center sponsors the annual philosophy contest.
January 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
scale-diet-fat-health-53404.jpeg
Health
Essentia Health clinic unveils weight-management services
Essentia’s medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans.
January 05, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
974106+0720_radon01.jpg
Local
Radon testing during home purchases declined nearly 40% in 2022
Real estate transaction is a key time to identify and reduce cancer-causing gas, according to Minnesota Department of Health officials.
January 05, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: NONPROFITSBRAINERDVFWEVENTSTHINGS TO DO
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.