STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warrant issued for Brainerd man’s arrest

Billie Ray Clark was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Brainerd in 2020.

CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
The Crow Wing County Judicial Center is off Laurel Street in Brainerd.
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
January 26, 2023 05:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — A Brainerd man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 2020 in Brainerd failed to appear for sentencing Thursday, Jan. 26, in Crow Wing County District Court.

Billie Ray Clark, 27, who faced three counts of felony criminal sexual assault, pleaded guilty to one charge and the other two charges were dropped in August 2022.

Failing to appear before Judge Patricia Aanes, Clark’s public defender Charles Frey informed Aanes of a call Clark made to his office earlier in the morning. Clark informed his lawyer and the court he was about five hours away and had no way of making his court appearance.

Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage asked Aanes to issue a warrant for his arrest as Clark knew of this court date for an extended period of time and, other than calling on the day of to say he would not be there, made no effort to attend court.

LePage also noted Clark had not completed any of his court-required evaluations prior to sentencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking what LePage and Frey said into account, Aanes said Clark had also failed to provide the court with a current address and she would issue the warrant.

Criminal complaint

Clark failed to appear in court in January of 2021 and September of 2021 and a warrant was issued for his arrest Sept. 27, 2021. Clark was arrested in April 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, Clark was homeless in August 2020 and living in a van parked on D Street in Brainerd. During that time, a runaway girl was reported to have spent a night in the van with Clark.

Read more
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd woman accused of strangling child
The child was dropped off at school the next day with “significant injuries” to her head, neck and face area.
January 24, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Two men sitting in an ambulance.
Local
A different breed: Ambulance crews work to keep their neighbors safe
Looking to make a difference without recognition, CRMC and North Memorial Health ambulance crews work to provide the highest level as part of their jobs.
January 20, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Resort murder case moves closer to trial as details emerge
Cameron Moser is charged with the murder of a woman at a Merrifield area resort in 2021.
January 17, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
Local
Fire destroys 2 fish houses on Roy Lake
The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Nisswa.
January 15, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

The van was parked outside of the home of a woman known to Clark and the morning after the alleged attack, the girl went into the house and confided in the woman about the sexual assault by Clark during the night. The woman reported the attack to law enforcement on Aug. 26, 2020.

The complaint stated the girl told the woman Clark tried to kiss her and cuddle with her and she punched him.

On Sept. 1, 2020, investigators received a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office providing additional details about a solicitation of a minor case in which Clark was a suspect.

The report from Otter Tail County also noted two other criminal sexual conduct incidents involving Clark in Brainerd, including the one at issue in this case.

According to Otter Tail County, Clark admitted to a woman that he tried to rape the girl in Brainerd and she was 14 years old at the time. Clark stated he reached up the girl’s shirt, touched her breasts, and kissed her on her neck and breast area. Clark told her the girl fought him off and told him no several times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years and a penalty of $20,000.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Related Topics: CROW WING COUNTY COURTHOUSEBRAINERDCRIME AND COURTS
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
18aug02_019.jpeg
Local
Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
January 26, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Images of higher learning and a money sign
Local
High school students sought for scholarships
This year, the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation will award six scholarships to high school seniors graduating in 2023.
January 26, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News Events2.JPG
Local
ReadyCare services to expand at Tri-County Health Care
ReadyCare is a special same-day clinic for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
January 26, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 26, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report