Washout closes part of SW 4th Street

BRAINERD — Southwest Fourth Street between May and Ethel streets in Brainerd will be closed until further notice due to a hazard adjacent to the roadway.

The detour around the street will be May Street to Southwest Fifth Street to Ethel Street and back to Southwest Fourth Street.

The hazard is a washout on the bank of the Mississippi River and is the result of a sewer outfall failure. City officials were made aware of the issue in mid-July and authorized staff to hire a consulting engineer to perform a survey of the area and design necessary repairs.

Jessie Dehn, city engineer/public works director, said Bolton and Menk is working on the project. A surveyor visited the site on Monday, Aug. 14, discovering more of the slope was lost during the weekend rain.

The shoulder closed earlier this week, with the rest of the road following behind Thursday.

“You can’t tell where the edge of the slope is, and we just want people to stay very clear away from that for now until that area is fixed properly,” Dehn said Wednesday, Aug. 16. “We are working with some contractors, knowing that it’s continued to move. What we’re trying to do is do something kind of temporary to try and keep things in place at least until we can do a more permanent fix in the next month or so. But we are continuing to move things forward as fast as possible here to make sure we protect as much infrastructure as possible.”

A large washout next to the Mississippi River, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, off Southwest Fourth Street in Brainerd. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

The washout was about 20 feet tall and 15 feet wide in July when council members discussed it but has grown since then. Both city staffers and officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are concerned about the amount of sand washing into the river. The city plans to use money from its stormwater fund to pay for the repairs.

A washout in this area of the city is not new.

City officials closed half of the roadway in 2001 after a landslide and had planned to hire a geo-technical expert to evaluate the situation and make recommendations for both permanent and temporary fixes.

City staff at the time said it appeared the 4-foot slide was caused by weakened fill material that was used when the roadway was widened in 1964.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .