Water quality is a concern in Emily's manganese exploration

EMILY — When it comes to potential manganese mining in Emily, preserving — or in some cases restoring — water quality is a major concern for area residents.

And at a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, residents of Emily and others got the chance to voice their concerns to numerous government, mining and other officials over how a mining process has and could further adversely affect water quality.

The Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting took place in Emily City Hall with an open house from 2-6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion. The panel discussion was standing-room only, with over 70 people in attendance.

1 / 3: Emily residents and concerned parties gather Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting to gather information and ask questions about the exploration. 2 / 3: Emily residents and concerned parties gather Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting to gather information and ask questions about the exploration. 3 / 3: Emily residents and concerned parties gather Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting to gather information and ask questions about the exploration.

Manganese — while historically used to toughen steel — is crucial in the manufacturing of products from medical implements and plow equipment, to burgeoning markets for batteries and electric cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

With people walking in and out during the open house, the room was bustling as those in attendance spoke with officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Department of Health-Well Management, Crow Wing Power, Electric Metals, North Star Manganese, Emily City Council, the Emily Mine Information Group and the Carlton Group.

A city of Emily meeting schedule stated all the open house attendees were invited to participate in the panel discussion that followed. The DNR, the Minnesota Department of Health-Well Management and the Emily City Council did not participate in the panel discussion.

Read more







“The public wanted more information and a chance to ask questions of those involved in the process,” said Emily Mayor Tracy Jones. “So we set up this meeting and invited all interested parties to attend.”

After the panelists introduced themselves, Emily resident Sue Airhart said her family's water well has gone bad and continued to get worse as the Emily Manganese Project site next to her residence continues to be explored.

1 / 2: Emily resident Sue Airhart presented the panel with a jar containing a sample of water from her well Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting. 2 / 2: A jar containing a sample of water from Emily resident Sue Airhart's well Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting.

She then presented the panel with a jar containing a sample of water from her well, asking the panelists if they would like to drink her tap water. When the sample was later passed around the audience, visible deposits could be seen in the water.

As the discussion continued, about three-quarters of those who raised questions to the panelists asked about how the water in the area would be protected and how possible past damages would be remedied before moving forward.

In 2008, Crow Wing Power purchased some of the land and mineral rights around Emily’s manganese deposit. Wells were tested in the area around the Emily Manganese Project site in 2010 and 2011.

Hearing all the concerns about the damage the past exploration has done in the area, Char Kinzer, Crow Wing Power public relations manager, said she would bring the concerns of Emily residents back to Crow Wing Power’s board.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Star Manganese, the company that leased the project from Crow Wing, does not yet know if the deposit is commercially viable.

If the deposit shows itself to be worthwhile to extract, North Star Manganese CEO Rick Sandri said the company is looking to correctly and efficiently mine the area and do right by the people of Emily. But he clarified his company is not currently mining and would not be planning on mining the area for years to come.

Warning those in Emily of the effects a mine can have on the environment was an Aitkin County resident Susanne D., who lives in Tamarack next to a mine. She asked how the companies could move forward in their efforts to mine the area when they have no plan to fix what has already been done before and telling residents to “keep your community beautiful.”

1 / 2: Audience members examine a jar containing a sample of water from Sue Airhart's well Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting. 2 / 2: Audience members examine a jar containing a sample of water from Sue Airhart's well Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting.

With no response from any of the panelists, a woman in the crowd yelled, “What are you going to do? You ruined my water.”

After the room exploded in applause, Emily’s discussion moderator Josh Netland asked the room to maintain its decorum to continue the discussion.

Multiple residents raised concerns about the companies themselves, asking how a company can be $9 million in the hole and still be moving forward.

CEO and director of Electric Metals Gary Lewis said the company and its investors see the $9 million as an opportunity at an investment in potentially mining the area. He said they will be seeking more investments as they move forward, expecting to double or triple that number long before a mine is ever started in the area.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

History of the mine

ADVERTISEMENT

While exploration on the site goes back decades, the most recent attempts at drilling on the site took place about a decade ago.

In 2008, Crow Wing Power entered into a joint venture agreement with the property owner of the land on which the manganese deposit sits with a plan to develop it. In 2011, tests were started to determine if the deposit could be extracted via borehole exploration — a hydraulic method during which water is blasted into a vein to produce a slurry that is transported to the surface and processed. However, largely because of its volcanic origins, the Emily manganese deposit proved too compacted and dense. Borehole operations at that time stalled.

In 2019, the Emily site was the subject of controversy after it was learned three Crow Wing Power executives had royalty stakes in the manganese deposit through for-profit subsidiaries owned by the power cooperative, which opponents — including some Crow Wing Power Board members — saw as a conflict of interest. Opponents claimed the Crow Wing Power executives and the cooperatives governing board lacked transparency, called for an external audit and also threatened legal action .

Later in 2019, Crow Wing Power reached an agreement with North Star Manganese to evaluate the site near Emily. Nevada Silver Corp. — now doing business as Electric Metals — now has 100% ownership and management in the Emily Manganese Project, according to the company’s website, and leases the property from Crow Wing Power.

1 / 11: North Star Manganese CEO, Rick Sandri, right, shows some rock samples to patrons Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting. 2 / 11: Emily residents and concerned parties gather Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting to gather information and ask questions about the exploration. 3 / 11: Emily residents and concerned parties gather Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting to gather information and ask questions about the exploration. 4 / 11: Shanda Landes, left, talks with Emily Berquist, Minnesota Department of Health, about her well and what precautions she can take Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting. 5 / 11: Emily residents and concerned parties gather Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting to gather information and ask questions about the exploration. 6 / 11: Emily residents and concerned parties gather Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting to gather information and ask questions about the exploration. 7 / 11: Emily residents and concerned parties gather Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting to gather information and ask questions about the exploration. 8 / 11: Emily resident Sue Airhart presented the panel with a jar containing a sample of water from her well Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting. 9 / 11: Audience members examine a jar containing a sample of water from Sue Airhart's well Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting. 10 / 11: Audience members examine a jar containing a sample of water from Sue Airhart's well Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting. 11 / 11: A jar containing a sample of water from Emily resident Sue Airhart's well Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Emily manganese deposit exploration meeting.

A local group, Crow Wing Power Accountability Group, has asked the Minnesota Attorney General's Office to investigate Crow Wing Power’s dealings with the Emily Manganese Project.

The Emily Manganese Project sits on two blocks of private land totaling 291 acres of mineral rights with potential access to contiguous land within a footprint exceeding 500 acres, Nevada Silver Corp. reported.

According to previous reports, the Emily lode is possibly the largest manganese deposit in all of North America and specifically in the U.S., which imports 100% of its manganese from Africa, Asia and South America.

It's a deposit featuring a rare combination of size, accessibility and high-grade manganese — estimated at 4 to 10 billion pounds — potentially worth billions of dollars. In addition, there's iron ore that could be harvested from the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .