We Are Water MN photo contest for Cass, Crow Wing residents

042020.N.BD.Loon5.jpg
A loon flaps its wings Saturday, April 18, 2020, on Boom Lake in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Now through April 25, Cass and Crow Wing County residents of all ages can submit photos for the We Are Water MN photo contest.

Photos, which must have been taken in Minnesota, can be entered into five categories: Water in Winter, Animals in Water, Water Recreation, Water Reflection, and Age 18 & Under.

Three finalists will be selected in each category and voting will be open to select People’s Choice winners. The finalists will be on display at the We Are Water MN exhibit starting in mid-May.

To participate in the photo contest, visit www.happydancingturtle.org/waw .

Visitors to the We Are Water MN exhibit learn about water issues statewide and in their community. They also reflect on local stories and the meaning and experiences of water in Minnesota with space to add their own stories. Combining learning and sharing in this way strengthens Minnesotans’ relationships with water and increases participation in water stewardship activities.

The exhibit opens on April 27 at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River. Exhibit hours can be found at www.happydancingturtle.org/waw . Volunteers are sought to act as exhibit guides.

We are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land, & Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

