WeARE announces executive transition plan

BRAINERD — Becky Twamley, executive director of WeARE (Advocates for Reproductive Education) has announced her transition from the organization for January 2024.

Twamley has been dedicated to this local 501(c)(3) nonprofit since its founding, according to a news release. She reported she will continue to advocate for reproductive justice and looks forward to other opportunities that lie ahead.

“Stable funding sources, community support and partnerships, and predicted growth in both clinic and education services make this the perfect time for a change in leadership,” Twamley stated in the release.

Becky Twamley, executive director of WeARE. Contributed

WeARE was organized in 2016 with a mission to provide and promote reproductive health education and services for the underserved in the Brainerd lakes community. WeARE has met its strategic goal as an affordable resource for all forms of contraception and walk-in sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, the organization stated.

The organization also provides an array of education programming throughout the community for a variety of audiences ranging from parents enrolled in early childhood and family education to at-risk teens at The Shop and PORT group homes. Community outreach efforts include services and education at Central Lakes College and the Relationship Safety Alliance.

“WeARE has been instrumental in ensuring that our students have access to critical and inclusive health care on our campuses and in our community. We are proud to partner with this inspiring organization,” stated CLC President Hara Charlier in the release. “Becky has led WeARE to become a widely respected, necessary and robust nonprofit organization that serves thousands of underserved individuals across the region. We are grateful for her skilled, compassionate leadership and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Go to wearebrainerd.org/employment for more information about the job opening and how to apply.