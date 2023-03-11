6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Celebrate the green

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

A pot of gold, a rainbow, a shamrock and a leprechaun
Weather drawing by Cade Potvin from Mrs. Engel's second grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
March 11, 2023 02:57 AM

Enjoy the St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Brainerd Saturday, March 11. Weather drawing by Cade Potvin from Mrs. Engel's second grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.

