Weather Drawing: Come together
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
We are part of The Trust Project.
Could this be friends on ice in the spirit of the ice fishing extravaganza weekend? Weather drawing by Tay from Mrs. Mohs' and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Linsey Strand, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are among the 131 nominees.
Thousands expected for annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Saturday, Jan. 28, on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake.