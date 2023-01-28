STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Come together

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of tiny people hand in hand circling an American flag on a pole on a sunny day
Weather drawing by Tay from Mrs. Mohs' and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Contributed
By Tay
January 28, 2023 06:27 AM
date 2023-01-28

Could this be friends on ice in the spirit of the ice fishing extravaganza weekend? Weather drawing by Tay from Mrs. Mohs' and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGWEATHEREDUCATIONHARRISON SCHOOL
