6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Cupcake corner

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's colorful drawing of a cupcake on a plate with hearts around it titled Cupcake Corner
Weather drawing by Saydee Olson from Mrs. Mohs' and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Contributed
By Saydee Olson
January 30, 2023 08:33 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It's so cold, it's a good day for baking cupcakes. Weather drawing by Saydee Olson from Mrs. Mohs' and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

More weather drawings
Child's drawing of tiny people hand in hand circling an American flag on a pole on a sunny day
Local
Weather Drawing: Come together
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 28, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Tay
Child's drawing of people ice fishing on a sunny day
Local
Weather Drawing: Ready for Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 27, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Nora O'Reilly
A drawing of a snowman.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Lonely snowman
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 26, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Drawing of two girls in winter gear.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Sisters in winter
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 25, 2023 08:15 AM

Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGWEATHEREDUCATIONHARRISON SCHOOL
What To Read Next
blotter-6.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 30
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 30, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3636677+0903_milford-mine-park-sign.jpg
Local
Worst mining disaster in state’s history occurred almost a century ago
Milford Mine Memorial Park honors the 48 miners working in the Milford Mine on Feb. 5, 1924 — most of whom died when the mine collapsed. The park is about 4 miles north of Crosby along Highway 6.
January 30, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Fine Arts Student - Annika Gearey
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior explores new field with videography
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Annika Gearey.
January 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A mass of anglers out on the lake ice during the extravaganza.
Local
National Weather Service issues wind chill advisory
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday with wind chill values of 25-35 below zero expected.
January 29, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report