Weather Drawing: Dreaming of spring
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
This Christmas cat appears to be dreaming of spring with a nice flower nearby. The cat may have company. Weather drawing by Bailey Keehr from Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
The study will determine the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge across Highway 210 near Lum Park.
The Baxter city council scheduled an assessment here for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in regards to the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Fire crews were called to a laundry room fire Thursday.