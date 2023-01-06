99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Weather Drawing: Dreaming of spring

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

A black cat peeks out of a Christmas stocking on a sunny day with a pine tree on one side and a spring flower on the other.
Weather drawing by Bailey Keehr from Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 08:30 AM
This Christmas cat appears to be dreaming of spring with a nice flower nearby. The cat may have company. Weather drawing by Bailey Keehr from Mrs. Armstrong's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

By Dispatch staff report
