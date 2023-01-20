STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Weather Drawing: Dreaming of sunshine

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of winter and a snowman on one side and a flower and sunshine on the other side
Weather drawing by Lily Lindner from Mrs. Graumann's first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
Contributed
By Lily Lindner
January 20, 2023 08:30 AM
More weather drawings
weatherdrawing011722.jpg
Local
Weather Drawing: Snowball friends
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 19, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Aelee Neumann
Child's drawing of a people inside a home with snow falling on the roof
Local
Weather Drawing: Cozy inside
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 18, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Fiona Layman
A child's drawing of a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr.
Local
Weather Drawing: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 17, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  James Ryti
Colorful snowman drawing
Weather
Weather Drawing: Creative snowman
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 16, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

