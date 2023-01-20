Weather Drawing: Dreaming of sunshine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
We are part of The Trust Project.
Weather drawing by Lily Lindner from Mrs. Graumann's first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Looking to make a difference without recognition, CRMC and North Memorial Health ambulance crews work to provide the highest level as part of their jobs.
Brainerd City Council members favored exemptions for snowblowers from the city's noise ordinance. The mayor disagreed.
The DNR is asking for a letter of support in acquiring some parcels currently owned by The Conservation Fund in Cass County. Townships want Wildlife Management Area designation.
These area students honored for their academic excellence