News Local

Weather Drawing: Dreaming of warmer spring days

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

A cat is on the grass with flowers, a rainbow, a tree with an owl and birds flying on a sunny day.
Weather drawing by Avery Blake from Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Contributed
By Avery Blake
Today at 2:57 AM

Weather drawing by Avery Blake from Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.

More weather drawings
Trees sprouting leaves with birds flying on a sunny day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Spring is coming, really.
March 28, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Saylor Wing
Drawing of two red creatures.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Crazy creatures
March 27, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Drawing of two people holding umbrellas under a rainbow by a tree.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Brighten up your day
March 25, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Stella Wynn
Drawing of the sun shining.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Let the sun shine
March 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Bryson Kelm

