99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Enjoying mild days

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of two people out in the woods enjoying nature with a deer and a decorated tree.
Weather drawing by Ava Milo from Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Contributed
By Ava Milo
January 10, 2023 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Woodland friends. Weather drawing by Ava Milo from Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.

More weather drawings
A tree decorated with lights with an American flag on top
Local
Weather Drawing: Tree lights gleam
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 09, 2023 08:25 AM
 · 
By  Opal
Drawing of some animals playing outside under the sun.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Dreaming of warm weather
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 07, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Vincent Ly
A black cat peeks out of a Christmas stocking on a sunny day with a pine tree on one side and a spring flower on the other.
Local
Weather Drawing: Dreaming of spring
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 06, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A house dressed for the holidays in a snowstorm
Local
Weather Drawing: Let it snow
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 05, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Gretchen Owen

Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGWEATHEREDUCATION