6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Weather Drawing: Grab the family and celebrate

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of a rainbow, several people, birds a house and a pot of gold on a sunny day.
Weather drawing by Caleb Cash from Mrs. Engel's second grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 AM

Gather the family as Crosslake is hosting St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 18. Weather drawing by Caleb Cash from Mrs. Engel's second grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.

More weather drawings
Child's drawing of a rainbow, pot of gold and a leprechaun on a sunny day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Happy St. Patrick's Day
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 17, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Kimber Verkullen
A child's drawing of a rainbow, leprechaun and gold.
Local
Weather Drawing: It's almost here
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 16, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Brooke Klocke
Child's drawing of a shamrock, rainbow, pot of gold and a sun
Local
Weather Drawing: Shamrocks and rainbows
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 15, 2023 03:27 AM
 · 
By  Jackson J.
Child's drawing of a person out on a sunny day
Local
Weather Drawing: Welcome sunshine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Bentley Mohs

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Lyman P. White Park will stand again
March 17, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
car crash illustration
Local
Rollover injures 2 near Cushing
March 17, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lyman P. White Memorial Park postcard-1920-1945
Local
Lyman P. White Park will stand again in Brainerd
March 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A backhoe lifts what remains of trees being removed at Kiwanis Park on a sunny winter day.
Local
Kiwanis Park clearing
March 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Lyman P. White Park will stand again
March 17, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
FILE PHOTO: Ceremony to declare Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories held in Moscow
National
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
March 17, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Bart Meijer / Reuters
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr