Weather Drawing: Happy New Year!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
We are part of The Trust Project.
Welcome 2023. Time for resolutions. Weather drawing by Rory Vogt from Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Brainerd Rotary acquired 38 acres of land and 1,400 feet of Mississippi River frontage and donated the property to the city of Brainerd on Jan. 3, 2012, for use as a park.
Leaders of the county’s largest lake association disagreed with how leftover funds should be managed and raised concerns over the long-term sustainability of the program.
A girl was born New Year’s Day on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby to an engaged Pine River couple. It is the mother’s third child and the father’s first.